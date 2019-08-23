Police bike patrol set to roam the streets looking for crime

CRIMINALS beware - police are taking to two wheels to fight crime in the Northern Rivers.

With an increase in staffing numbers, Richmond Police District acting Superintendent Nicole Bruce said officers are now able to utilise the bike patrol.

"We now have the luxury of having proactive policing out there, and this is just one of the avenues,” acting Supt Bruce said.

"We have proactive police out in cars but to have them out on the bikes is much better community engagement on the bikes.

"They'll be out throughout the district, we've got two at Ballina, two at Casino and two at Lismore so we can move them around anywhere.”

The police bikes have been specially made for officers.

"The frame is specially made so that it makes it easier to get the weight over the back and get up stairs and over gutters,” Senior Constable Mark Willis said.

"They get us around and you don't hear us coming.

"Everyone loves seeing them.”

Acting Supt Bruce said police were also utilising the pop up police station across the district and encouraged people to say hello.

"We've had a number of people come up to us yesterday in West Ballina, some have provided us with information about drug dealing and crime down in the area, we've had some tickets we've issued from here,” she said.

"There's actually been an arrest of a gentleman with ice.

"We're just generally here as a point of contact who might not want to go into a police station or have an opportunity.

"I encourage that if they see one to approach police.”