Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police activity after a body was found in the Woogaroo Creek at Goodna. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Police activity after a body was found in the Woogaroo Creek at Goodna. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Crime

Police await results on river body discovery

Andrew Korner
, andrew.korner@qt.com.au
3rd Jun 2020 9:39 AM | Updated: 2:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are still working to determine the final movements of Goodna man Kane Matkovich, whose body was found on rocks at Woogooroo Creek on Sunday.

Mr Matkovich, 40, was last seen at a house on Rissman Ct on May 27, a short distance from where his body was found.

 

Goodna 40-year-old Kane Matkovich was found dead at Woogaroo Creek on May 31.
Goodna 40-year-old Kane Matkovich was found dead at Woogaroo Creek on May 31.

 

Property belonging to Mr Matkovich was also found at the nearby Goodna boat ramp, prompting police divers, SES and water police to concentrate their search efforts there on Saturday.

Police set up crime scenes at Woogaroo Creek and a Rissman Ct residence over the weekend as they began to investigate the death.

Detective Inspector David Briese said police had not ruled out the possibility of foul play.

"We are still running out inquiries,' Insp Briese said.

 

Police activity after a body was found in the Woogaroo Creek at Goodna. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Police activity after a body was found in the Woogaroo Creek at Goodna. Picture: Cordell Richardson

 

"We do not have a definitive cause of death and we are still trying to determine how he got there.

"At this stage we haven't ruled anything out."

Police are also awaiting the results of toxicology testing.

More Stories

ipswich crime ipswich criminal investigation branch kane matkovich missing persons
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SCU fights for its future amid $58 million shortfall

        premium_icon SCU fights for its future amid $58 million shortfall

        News “There is no option of a return to what used to be thought of as the ‘status quo’. That ship has sailed permanently.”

        Why owners of iconic cafe are closing their doors

        premium_icon Why owners of iconic cafe are closing their doors

        News “It’s not even remotely a bad thing, it’s more exciting"

        10 years since a tornado changed Lennox Head forever

        premium_icon 10 years since a tornado changed Lennox Head forever

        News We talk to locals about the tornado that destroyed their village

        Meet new commanding officer of Lismore’s 41st Battalion

        premium_icon Meet new commanding officer of Lismore’s 41st Battalion

        News Mum of four spent 22 years in the Army, now she has a new challenge