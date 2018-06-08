Police confirm death of woman, 51

UPDATE 1:10pm: POLICE have confirmed that a 51-year-old woman has passed away in her car at Lismore Central this morning.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Anthony Smith said the woman was found by a passer-by who called triple-0.

He said Ambulance NSW paramedics declared the woman dead shortly arrived they arrived on scene.

"It looks as though she was suffering from some kind of medical episode," he said.

"Ambulance personnel were first on scene and they reported her deceased."

Insp Smith said the death of the woman was not suspicious.

ORIGINAL, 11:55am:

POLICE have cordoned off an area of Lismore Central shopping centre this morning

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said ambulances rushed to the scene at 10.50am this morning to attend to a 38-year-old woman, who was reportedly suffering a medical episode.

The woman was believed to be sitting in a parked car in the underground car park at the time.

Police have installed police tape and also erected a blue screen to prevent visual access to the area.

According to a witness, police are also removing shoppers' cars in the area for them.

More information to come.