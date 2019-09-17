Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The truck was immediately grounded.
The truck was immediately grounded.
Offbeat

Police astounded by driver's removal of damaged wheel

17th Sep 2019 9:47 AM

VICTORIAN Police were left astounded after seeing a truck pull into the Croydon North booze bus site with one of its wheels missing.

The driver reportedly told the Maroondah Highway Patrol members that he had removed the wheel due to a damaged bearing.

Police said the truck was leaning over dangerously and had severely compromised ground clearance due to the missing wheel.

The driver was issued with a defect notice immediately grounding the vehicle, which was later towed away by heavy haulage.

editors picks maroondah hwp truck truck driver victoria victoria police
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Top predator lazes around at Lennox

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Top predator lazes around at Lennox

    News A RARE appearance of a leopard seal on a North Coast beach has shocked locals, but authorities are warning people to stay away if they see him.

    Fireys prevent shed fire fuel blast near Casino

    premium_icon Fireys prevent shed fire fuel blast near Casino

    News 30 firefighters were called to the blaze just after midnight

    'Cult' leader issues 'unreserved' apology to blogger

    premium_icon 'Cult' leader issues 'unreserved' apology to blogger

    Crime UM leader brought a defamation case against a blogger in 2015

    What's happening in this photo?

    premium_icon What's happening in this photo?

    Education There was one science 'trick' that caught many students by surprise