Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are appealing for assistance to locate Jacob Knight, 17, from the Lismore/Mullumbimby area.
Police are appealing for assistance to locate Jacob Knight, 17, from the Lismore/Mullumbimby area.
News

Police ask for help to find missing teen

Cathy Adams
4th Aug 2020 8:44 AM

POLICE are appealing for assistance to locate Jacob Knight from the Lismore/Mullumbimby area.

Mr Knight, 17, was last seen in Mullumbimby on Friday July 31, 2020.

Police have commenced an investigation to locate the missing person and are seeking community assistance.

Mr Knight is described as being caucasian appearance, approximately 165cm to 170cm tall, medium build and brown hair.

Police have concerns for Jacob's welfare.

Anyone who sees Jacob, or believes they know Jacob's whereabouts, is urged to contact Byron Bay Police on 02 66859499.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

Police report No. C75460872

jacob knight lismore mullumbimby northern rivers missing person tweed byron police
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver facing hit and run trial over fatal crash

        premium_icon Driver facing hit and run trial over fatal crash

        News A BRITISH man accused of a fatal hit and run on the Far North Coast will argue he wasn’t driving dangerously when the matter goes to trial.

        Tradie’s ‘second job’ is literally a matter of life or death

        premium_icon Tradie’s ‘second job’ is literally a matter of life or death

        News Craig's eyes only thing visible as he shifts in hospital chair

        Is the water really ‘teeming’ with sharks?

        premium_icon Is the water really ‘teeming’ with sharks?

        News Experts, divers, surfers debate whether number of sharks is ‘normal’

        'Intuitive healing tattoo' business for Lismore CBD

        premium_icon 'Intuitive healing tattoo' business for Lismore CBD

        News "No other tattoo parlours provide this type of service"