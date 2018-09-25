Teen arrested after alleged stabbing and crime spree

A trashed car in Fiesta Ave Isle of Capri, the scene of the stabbing. Picture Glenn Hampson

A trashed car in Fiesta Ave Isle of Capri, the scene of the stabbing. Picture Glenn Hampson

THE last teen involved in an alleged all-day crime spree that left a good Samaritan stabbed and dozens of cars damaged from Bundall to Murwillumbah has been arrested by police.

Police arrested the 15-year-old boy at 8pm last night and was taken into custody at Varsity Lakes. He is currently assisting police with inquiries.

Police used road spikes, sniffer dogs, a helicopter and locked down a shopping centre to catch three of the teens, two 15 year olds and a 16-year-old, who were believed to be involved in a thieving joyride.

They are alleged to have damaged cars, stolen at least three and stabbed a man.

The alleged spree started at Bundall about 11pm on Sunday as they rolled through Benowa, Varsity Lakes, Surfers Paradise, Tugun and Tweed.

At Isle of Capri, a man investigating a car alarm challenged the gang and was stabbed before cars were smashed and ransacked.

A crime spree overnight starting around Bundall resulted in widespread damage to cars and property and a man being stabbed in the throat. Sorrento resident Albert Doumit surveys the damage to his cars in Balmoral Ave...Picture Glenn Hampson

Police made a plea for public assistance to help track down teens at 1.30pm yesterday and within three hours they were in a high speed pursuit across the border.

The dark grey Skoda the alleged thieves were in, went south of the border to Murwillumbah, turned back north, all with a police cars chasing and a helicopter overhead.

Police punctured two of the car's tyres with road spikes at Stotts Creek 15km south-west of Tweed.

The stolen vehicle involved in the in police pursuit which ended outside Tweed City. Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

Then at 4.50pm the car crashed into a Nissan Patrol outside Tweed City Shopping Centre on Minjungbal Dr.

Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot said he saw four young adults pile out of the smashed up car, its tyres were shredded and it had dints in the passenger door.

He said they ran out of the Skoda, through a car yard and bounded towards him as he stood outside the shopping centre.

The former policeman tackled one to the ground but the remaining three fled into the shopping centre.

Police locked down the shopping centre and used sniffer dogs to find two more teens within the next 30 minutes.

NSW and QLD Police closed off the front of Big W at Tweed City as staff stood around. Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

They were unable to find the third.

Tweed Shire resident Dion Andrews was inside the shopping centre when it was locked down by police.

"People were running and screaming," Mr Andrews said.

"We were in JB HiFi and they shut all the doors and locked everyone in for our safety.

"We were in there for about 15 minutes before they let us out."

The arrests follows a wild weekend of crime.

NSW and QLD Police closed off the front of Big W at Tweed City as staff stand around during the Police Incident Tweed City involving stolen car and 4 male offenders. Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

Isle of Capri resident Anthony Larbalestier woke to the sound of a car alarm and ran out to inspect in the early hours of morning.

"I went out and only one of the driver's side windows was smashed," he said.

It is alleged that Mr Larbalestier's neighbour was stabbed by the teens after he yelled out to them.

Queensland Police detective inspector Marc Hogan said the group was comprised of at least five juveniles aged between 14 and 17, male and female.

A crime spree overnight starting around Bundall resulted in widespread damage to cars and property and a man being stabbed in the throat on the Isle of Capri. A forensics officer working at Rapallo Ave Isle of Capri. Picture Glenn Hampson

According to police, the first reported incident happened about 11pm at Bundall.

More than five streets around Bundall were targeted by the group.

Albert Doumit had four cars out the front of his Bundall home, which were smashed and robbed.

The group allegedly targeted his property twice, the first time only breaking and entering one vehicle.

Two hours later they allegedly returned to vandalise three more vehicles, including breaking windows, slashing the canvas of a convertible and ripping seats up.