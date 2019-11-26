Plot to smuggle masses of cocaine into Australia thwarted
Two men are expected to be charged over an alleged plot to smuggle masses of cocaine into Australia.
The men, aged 66 from Bulleen and a 69-year-old Romanian national, were arrested by Drug Squad detectives in Glen Waverley today.
The arrests form part of Operation Mako, which is investigating a sophisticated international drug trafficking syndicate involved in the large-scale importation of cocaine into Australia.
Foreign law enforcement are involved in the ongoing probe.
Both men are expected to be charged with attempting to traffick in a large commercial quantity of cocaine.
They will appear before the Melbourne Magistrates' Court later today.