Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Police arrest man linked to massive siege

by SAM FLANAGAN
3rd Mar 2021 1:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Townsville police have arrested the man at the centre of an eight-hour siege in the city after spending a week on the run.

Police swarmed the South Townsville boat ramp and Ross River just before 10am, where they were able to locate a person of interest.

It's believed the man was behind the siege in Garbutt last week, when more than 30 police and a team of specialised officers surrounded a Clarke St home for almost eight hours on Thursday.

Man arrested at Townsville Recreational Boating Park in South Townsville.
Man arrested at Townsville Recreational Boating Park in South Townsville.

Police believed the man was inside the home with a gun, but after eight-hours police swarmed the building and no one was inside.

Officers in heavy body armour stormed the home about 5.30pm and Inspector Roger Whyte said the crews searched every room, but didn't find their man, or a weapon.

The call for police initially came through after reports of a 30-year-old man threatening his neighbour with a handgun.

Man arrested at Townsville Recreational Boating Park in South Townsville.
Man arrested at Townsville Recreational Boating Park in South Townsville.

MORE TO COME

 

Originally published as Police arrest man linked to massive siege

crime garbutt siege police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man threatens to kill brother for forgetting to buy bananas

        Premium Content Man threatens to kill brother for forgetting to buy bananas

        Crime He threatened to kill two people and wreaked havoc on their property during the incident.

        Valuation of pub’s ‘airspace’ on the runway this week

        Premium Content Valuation of pub’s ‘airspace’ on the runway this week

        News Council is confident the action will not delay sale of the hotel

        MOST WANTED: 3 people police are looking for

        Premium Content MOST WANTED: 3 people police are looking for

        News Police believe these three men can help with with inquiries

        Aussie rules club to host come-and-try session today

        Premium Content Aussie rules club to host come-and-try session today

        Sport Lismore Swans will host youngsters to showcase the game