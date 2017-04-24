Police arrest Lismore's Bonnie and Clyde

Police arrested a man and woman over a crime spree around Lismore on Sunday.

A LISMORE duo have landed themselves in court after executing a Bonnie and Clyde-like crime spree around the regional city.

The pair, a 42-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, fronted Lismore Local Court on Monday charged with a combined total of 10 offences after being arrested on Sunday in South Lismore.

Police alleged about 4.45am on Sunday, officers received reports of an aggravated break-in at a South Lismore home, where personal property and a vehicle were stolen.

About 45 minutes later, reports were made to police about a stolen vehicle from another location in South Lismore.

Police located both vehicles a short time later and spoke to a 42-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, who were sighted in the area.

A search of the man allegedly revealed car keys, a driver's licence and a credit card belonging to the owner of the first vehicle.

The man was also carrying three knives and tools allegedly used for breaking into homes.

The car key of the second vehicle, cash and cards were allegedly found on the woman.

Both were arrested and charged with aggravated break and enter and goods in custody.

The woman was also charged with two counts of stealing a motor vehicle and driving while disqualified.

Other charges for the man included possession of a knife and prohibited drug.

Both will re-appear at Lismore Local Court on June 20.

The woman was refused bail while her partner in crime was granted conditional bail.