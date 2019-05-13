Police arrest rapper over Surfers death

Police have arrested Coskun Marius over a death in Surfers Paradise.

POLICE have arrested a self-styled Brisbane rapper aged 26 as they investigate the violent death of a Gold Coast man in the city visitor hub Surfers Paradise.

Gold Coast detectives were last night seeking the extradition of Coskun Marius, who NSW police arrested in coastal town Coffs Harbour yesterday afternoon.

Earlier, police publicly appealed for assistance to locate Mr Marius as part of an investigation into the death of Dre Nova, 38.

Mr Nova's body was discovered in Surfers Paradise on Friday night after paramedics were called to a Markwell Avenue home a few blocks from the famed Q1 tower in Surfers.

It is unclear how many people police believe were at the Markwell Avenue address when Mr Nova, 38, ended up covered in blood with fatal head wounds which police yesterday deemed were not self-inflicted.

Coskun Marius was arrested in Coffs Harbour.

Gold Coast-based detective acting inspector Matthew Ward, speaking prior to the arrest yesterday, said the victim Mr Nova and Mr Marius were known to each other.

"The relationship between Marius and the deceased (is that) they are acquaintances. But to the extent of that relationship, I can't comment any further," Inspector Ward said at the time.

"He (Marius) has been identified as being present at the time and he will be able to contribute significantly to the investigation."

The Bulletin understands Marius was at Mr Nova's home around the time of Mr Nova's death.

Marius' profile on Facebook lists him as a manager for page BullzeyeBeats, a home-based production studio.

He also has a public page for his music under artist name Success. A post made on the Success Facebook page last month hints at upcoming new music.

The house was next door to a block of units. Pics Adam Head

"I never lost music, I just misplaced it.

"Playing it safe thinking this is the standard of society I need to keep in order to be happy and raise my babies," the post said.

"The fire is still lit, and I have unlimited fuel. This time, I'm going in and there's no backing out."

On April 28, he posted a picture to his Facebook with the words "tough times never last but tough people do".

On May 2, he wrote: "I just want to talk to my daughter please."

A Facebook friend responded to the post yesterday, writing: "I think the police are trying to find you."

A number of detectives from the Gold Coast and the Homicide Investigation Group declared 34 Markwell Avenue a crime scene on Friday night and a forensic team spent the weekend on site.

Police attend the Markwell Avenue crime scene. Pics Adam Head

It is understood Mr Nova had been living at the address on a "temporary basis" but had previously resided at Palm Beach.

He was understood to be well known in the Surfers Paradise area.

"He did have a presence in the Surfers Paradise area and has had for some time. Beyond that, we are still in the process of building background knowledge of the deceased," Inspector Ward said.

The brick home where his body was found is just a block from the Gold Coast Highway and near the swanky Wynham Hotel and other plush accommodation towers on the Glitter Strip.

On Friday night a neighbout told the Bulletin there had been problems at the house for months.

If you any information, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.