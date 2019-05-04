Fallen cop’s loved ones left in limbo

FRIENDS and family of police officer Brett Forte are awaiting an inquest two years after he was killed by a crazed gunman. Police from the Ethical Standards Command immediately undertook a thorough investigation after the officer's death but the coroner's office says it is awaiting police investigation reports.

Senior Constable Forte, a father of three, was killed by gunman Rick Maddison who opened fire after ambushing him and other officers in May 2017, just outside of Toowoomba.

Sen Const Forte, from Toowoomba's Tactical Crime Squad, was shot before Maddison fled.

Maddison, who had a "grievance against police", then had a 20-hour stand-off with the Special Emergency Response Team before confronting officers and being shot dead.

The state coroner has carriage of the investigation into the deaths of the police officer and Maddison but is yet to indicate when an inquest will be held.

"An inquest into Mr Maddison's death is mandatory under the Coroners Act," the spokesman said.

The coroner would need to consider the investigation reports into both deaths before scheduling an inquest, the spokesman said.

"It is possible that one inquest will cover both deaths," she said.

"At this stage the State Coroner is awaiting receipt of the police investigation reports."

Sen Const Forte was posthumously awarded a Commendation for Brave Conduct.

His four colleagues who were with him on the day recevied a Valour Award for their bravery.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed investigations by the Ethical Standards Command were ongoing into the deaths.

Inquest coronial findings into other police officer deaths have also previously taken more than two years after they were killed.

Senior Sergeant Perry Irwin was fatally shot in August 2003, with inquest findings released in October 2005.

Findings into the inquest for Constable Brett Irwin were released in October 2009 after he was shot in July 2007.