‘There was blood everywhere’: Terrifying armed robbery

Police at the scene of a home in Oxley where they said an armed robbery occurred overnight Thursday. Picture: Elise Williams

Police at the scene of a home in Oxley where they said an armed robbery occurred overnight Thursday. Picture: Elise Williams

POLICE are appealing for anyone with video footage of an armed robbery that happened in Oxley, in Brisbane's southwest, overnight to come forward.

Two men were taken to hospital after three masked men broke into a Davies St house armed with at least one gun and one machete about 12.30am Thursday.

Nathanael Jessup and Luca Oberon, both 19, who were home at the time, said the three intruders banged on doors and walls around the house in an attempt to get everyone into the lounge room.

"I was just in my room on my computer and heard shouting and scuffling outside my room, then someone shouted, 'who's in this room'", Mr Jessup said.

"Then my door flung open and two masked men in hoodies came in, one of them had a gun and the other one had a machete.

"They were threatening me, and asking me 'where is it?' I had no idea what they were talking about but they didn't believe me."

Blood left on the floor following an alleged arm robbery at a house in Oxley about 12.30am Thursday. Picture: Nathanael Jessup

A damaged window at a house in Oxley where police said three armed men broke in and threatened the residents overnight Wednesday. Picture: Nathanael Jessup

The masked men demanded both Mr Jessup and Mr Oberon, who were in separate rooms at the time, wait in the loungeroom.

"He had a shotgun pointing at me and made me walk into the lounge room," Mr Oberon said.

"There was blood everywhere and some of my housemates lying on the floor, it was pretty crazy and pretty scary."

Mr Oberon and Mr Jessup said while in the lounge room, the intruders kicked several of the residents in the head, and fired a shot into the air.

They said the men demanded a code for a safe, which belonged to a resident who was not home at the time of the attack.

"If we knew the code to his safe, we would have given it to them" Mr Oberon said.

"They could've taken what they wanted, it was our lives on the line."

Two men aged 19 and 20, who also lived in the house, were injured during the attack and taken to the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital for cuts to their faces.

Mr Jessup said he ran to seek help from a passing car.

"As soon as I saw an opportunity to run, I just ran as fast as I could and jumped the back fence and stopped a car who called police" he said.

The men said eight people live in the house.

Police are seeking two men described as caucasian and of a slim build, while the third is described as Pacific Islander in appearance and is of a large build.

If anyone has any CCTV or dashcam footage they are urged to contact police.