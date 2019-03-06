Sydney dentist’s body found in suitcase

The disappearance of Dr Preethi Reddy has alarmed her family and colleagues.

Sydney dentist Dr Preethi Reddy has been found dead after she went missing in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police located the 32-year-old's remains stuffed in a suitcase inside a vehicle in a Kingsford laneway at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, Nine Newspapers reports.

Police had expressed concern over the western Sydney woman.

Dr Reddy, a dentist from Penrith, was attending a dental convention at St Leonards on Sydney's north shore over the weekend. She last spoke with her family at about 11am on Sunday, telling them she planned to head home for a late breakfast.

Police have established Dr Reddy was later seen in a McDonald's on George Street in the CBD about 2.15am.

In a statement, Sydney City Police Area Command said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of her death, and anyone with information relating to the incident should come forward.

Inside the restaurant, footage shows Dr Reddy standing alone. Photos from NSW Police shows her at the counter. She then left the restaurant and walked south through the city towards Market Street.

CCTV footage captured Ms Reddy in a fast food restaurant on Sunday about 2.15am.

Police think Dr Reddy drove her VW Golf to St Leonards on Friday, but are yet to locate the vehicle.

The grey Golf's registration is DFP 78P.

A Facebook Group called "Help find Preethi Reddy" had been set up by the family to assist the investigation.

Dr Reddy has not been heard from since speaking to her family about 11am on Sunday.