Police appeal on Bexhill crime

POLICE APPEAL: RICHMOND police District are asking people to call Crimestoppers if they noticed an incident in Bexhill on June 24, 2020, Photo: AAP Image/Richard Walker.

IF YOU noticed an incident which occurred on Wednesday morning at Bexhill, then police want you to call Crimestoppers.

A senior officer said Lismore Police are investigating an incident which occurred between 10.30am and 11.30am on Wednesday June 24, at the intersection of Corndale Rd and Grace Rd, Bexhill.

Police said the incident involved a man, woman and child in a white Toyota Corolla sedan.

They are appealing for anyone that may have witnessed or may have dashcam footage of the incident to contact Lismore Police Station on 02 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

When contacting Crimestoppers or police please quote Police event number E74875426.