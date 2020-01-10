Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police appeal to locate woman missing from Coffs Harbour

10th Jan 2020 4:33 PM | Updated: 5:19 PM
Anna Allen, aged 35, has not contacted family and friends since early December.
Anna Allen, aged 35, has not contacted family and friends since early December.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from the state's north coast.

Anna Allen, aged 35, was last seen in Coffs Harbour in early December last year and has not made contact with family and friends since.

Anna is likely driving a 2010 silver Hyundai i30 with NSW registration BF85MA.

The matter was reported to Coffs/Clarence Police District who commenced an investigation.

Police and her family have concerns for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition that requires regular medication.

Anyone with information or who may have seen Anna is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

More Stories

Show More
coffs harbour missing police
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We’ve been drinking shit’: Council's shock water mistake

        premium_icon ‘We’ve been drinking shit’: Council's shock water mistake

        Council News A plumbing mistake ticked off by a council inspector meant elderly couple’s home was connected to recycled wastewater.

        Two more charged over fatal fight at Ballina

        premium_icon Two more charged over fatal fight at Ballina

        Crime Police have now charged four people in relation to the alleged incident.

        COUNCIL EXPLAINS: Why our tap water looks like urine

        premium_icon COUNCIL EXPLAINS: Why our tap water looks like urine

        Environment It's not easy to drink the tap water when it is the colour of wee

        WEATHER WRAP: 2019 hottest, driest year on record

        premium_icon WEATHER WRAP: 2019 hottest, driest year on record

        News WITH the prolonged hot and dry conditions, many towns across the Northern Rivers...