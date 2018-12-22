Menu
Police are appealing for help finding this missing Toowoomba 17-year-old .
News

Police appeal for help to find missing Toowoomba teen

22nd Dec 2018 3:07 PM | Updated: 5:24 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Toowoomba but believed to be in the northern New South Wales area. 

The girl (pictured) was last seen on December 9 at an address in Byron Bay and concerns are held for her welfare as she has not been heard from since. 

She is described as Caucasian, approximately 155cm tall, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes. 

Police are urging anyone who may have any information in relation to her whereabouts to come forward.

missing persons toowoomba list toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

