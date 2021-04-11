Police appeal for public information to find wanted man

NSW Police are appealing for public information to locate Yamba man Hank Williams who is wanted over warrants in relation to serious domestic violence related offences.

Hank Williams, aged in his early 20s, is wanted by virtue of warrants in relation to serious domestic violence related offences.

He is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 165-170cm tall, with a heavy build, brown hair, brown eyes and a moustache.

Mr Williams is known to frequent the Yamba and Casino areas.

As police continue to conduct inquiries into his whereabouts, they are urging anyone who may have information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone who sees the man is urged not to approach him but to instead call triple-0 (000) immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

