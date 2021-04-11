Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NSW Police are appealing for public information to locate Yamba man Hank Williams who is wanted over warrants in relation to serious domestic violence related offences.
NSW Police are appealing for public information to locate Yamba man Hank Williams who is wanted over warrants in relation to serious domestic violence related offences.
Crime

Police appeal for public information to find wanted man

Jarrard Potter
11th Apr 2021 9:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Hank Williams, aged in his early 20s, is wanted by virtue of warrants in relation to serious domestic violence related offences.

He is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 165-170cm tall, with a heavy build, brown hair, brown eyes and a moustache.

Mr Williams is known to frequent the Yamba and Casino areas.

As police continue to conduct inquiries into his whereabouts, they are urging anyone who may have information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone who sees the man is urged not to approach him but to instead call triple-0 (000) immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

Originally published as Police appeal for public information to find wanted man

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH LIVE: USQ Saints v Far North Coast King of the Country

        Premium Content WATCH LIVE: USQ Saints v Far North Coast King of the Country

        Sport The deciding fixtures of the King of the Country tournament are upon us, with blockbuster clashes set to determine which clubs are the state’s best in their age group.

        How Mardi Grass will press ahead for its grand return

        Premium Content How Mardi Grass will press ahead for its grand return

        Whats On How the beloved Nimbin festival will handle coronavirus threats.

        Countdown for popular Northern Rivers ball begins

        Premium Content Countdown for popular Northern Rivers ball begins

        News The ‘important’ event highlighting Richmond Valley reconciliation progress is set...

        ‘Crucial time’: New festival to reignite music industry

        Premium Content ‘Crucial time’: New festival to reignite music industry

        News ‘A Byron music festival back into Byron itself’