Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WANTED: Richmond Police District have issued a public plea for information regarding the location of Andrew Stevenson, who has an outstanding warrant.
WANTED: Richmond Police District have issued a public plea for information regarding the location of Andrew Stevenson, who has an outstanding warrant. NSW Police
Crime

Police appeal for help finding wanted man

Jarrard Potter
by
30th Jan 2019 3:59 PM

POLICE are seeking help from the public to locate a man wanted over outstanding warrants, who could be in the Grafton, Casino, Tabulam or Lismore areas.

Andrew Stevenson is wanted by Richmond Police District in relation to outstanding warrants.

Mr Stevenson has been in the Tamworth, Tenterfield, Deepwater and Grafton regions recently. He is also known to frequent Casino, Tabulam and Lismore.

The 35-year-old may be driving a 1987 Toyota Landcruiser that may look like a NSW Rural Fire Service vehicle. He may also be driving a 2012 white Ford Ranger. He may also have a beard.

If you see Mr Stevenson anywhere in NSW or Queensland please call your local police without delay.

clarence crime outstanding warrant richmond police district wanted man
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Woman spat in officer's face as police went to help her

    premium_icon Woman spat in officer's face as police went to help her

    Crime THEY also arrested a Ballina man, who they allege was "swearing at and abusing” the woman.

    Get inspired by fitness trainer's words of advice

    premium_icon Get inspired by fitness trainer's words of advice

    Health Social media has changed the fitness industry

    'Horrific' conditions push farmers to the brink

    premium_icon 'Horrific' conditions push farmers to the brink

    News Norco boss worried about future of the dairy industry

    Bangalow filmmaker to premiere documentary in Berlin

    premium_icon Bangalow filmmaker to premiere documentary in Berlin

    Movies Only six Australian films were selected for Berlinale 2019