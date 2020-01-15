Police appeal for information to find missing man

MISSING: Police are appealing for information to locate Damian Sowerbutts, aged 48.

MISSING: Police are appealing for information to locate Damian Sowerbutts, aged 48.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man reported missing from the state's Clarence Valley region.

Damian Sowerbutts, aged 48, was last heard from on Monday January 13 2020, when he contacted a family member about 9.30pm while working at a restaurant on River Street, Maclean.

MISSING: Police are appealing for information to locate Damian Sowerbutts, aged 48.

When he failed to return home, his family attended the store and searched the local area before reporting him missing to officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District yesterday.

He has not been seen or heard from and police have commenced inquiries to locate him.

Damian is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, of a medium build, with brown hair, blue eyes and a red-coloured beard.

He was last seen wearing black shorts and a black T-shirt. He may be travelling in a white Suzuki Swift with Queensland registration, 310-TWX.

His family and police hold serious concerns for his welfare and urge anyone who sees Damian to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.