Police appeal for information about stolen handbag

POLICE are appealing for any information about an 81-year-old woman’s handbag which was stolen in Tweed Heads.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Bobbie Cullen said the woman had accidentally left her handbag in her trolley before leaving the carpark about 10am on November 6.

“The handbag contained the victim’s wallet and phone,” Insp Cullen said.

“CCTV footage shows a female in a white Hyundai i20 park next to trolley, exits the vehicle, walks over to the trolley and takes the handbag and places it on the front seat of her vehicle.

“The woman then enters the shopping mall with CCTV tracking her to Coles, where she purchases some items.

“Police are investigating the incident and are reviewing CCTV footage.”

Insp Cullen said police are confident they will identify the person responsible for the stealing and she encouraged anyone who may have information that can assist Police to contact Tweed Heads Police.