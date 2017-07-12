Police appeal for information about missing man

Robert McDonald, aged 62, was last seen in the Yamba area on July 4.

POLICE from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command are appealing for assistance to locate a man missing in Northern NSW.

Robert McDonald, aged 62, was last seen in the Yamba area on Tuesday July 4, and police and family have serious concerns for his welfare.

He is described as being Caucasian in appearance and about 150cm-155cm tall with a thin build. He has grey hair and a beard and moustache.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to Robert to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

