Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have released a photo of the children’s father as part of the public appeal. Picture: Supplied
Police have released a photo of the children’s father as part of the public appeal. Picture: Supplied
News

Hunt for missing young brother and sister

by MONIQUE HORE
17th Jan 2019 11:22 AM

POLICE are appealing for information about a missing toddler brother and sister who were last seen with their father a week ago.

One-year-old Mohammad Al-Ali and his two-year-old sister Zaneb were last seen leaving their grandfather's Craigieburn home about 4.50pm on January 9.

They were with their father, who is 170cm tall, with brown eyes, a thin build and short brown hair.

He had a beard and a moustache at the time.

Victoria Police media adviser Scout Rigoni said the children's family and police were concerned due to their age and the length of time they have been missing.

"An image of the children's father has been released in the hope that someone may recognise him and be able to provide information on the family's whereabouts," she said.

Police urged anyone with information to call the Craigieburn Police Station on 5732 0888.

It comes after police appealed for information about three other missing teens.

Twelve-year-old Jamie Clavant was last spotted in Yarra St, Warrandyte about 9.30pm on Monday.

He is 158cm tall with sandy blond hair and a thin build, and was wearing a grey and blue striped shorts, a grey singlet and a grey baseball cap.

He was travelling on a silver scooter.

Missing Jamie Clavant. Picture: Supplied
Missing Jamie Clavant. Picture: Supplied

Jamie regularly uses public transport and is known to frequent Eastland Shopping Centre, skate parks in the eastern suburbs and the Warrandyte area.

Police have also released a photo of Jackson May, 14, who was last seen in Epping on January 8.

He is described as 167cm tall with a slim build and dark brown hair.

The following day, 17-year-old Erica O'Toole was last seen in Endeavour Hills.

She is known to frequent Highett, Frankston, Doverton or Dandenong areas.

Anyone with information can call Endeavour Hills Police Station on 9709 7666.

monique.hore@news.com.au

@moniquehore

Jackson May was last seen on January 8. Picture: Supplied
Jackson May was last seen on January 8. Picture: Supplied

More Stories

Show More
dad missing children police victoria

Top Stories

    Woman arrested over suspicious $160k fire

    premium_icon Woman arrested over suspicious $160k fire

    News THE 50-year-old woman was arrested at her home and charged over a fire which caused $160,000 worth of damage to a Main Street business.

    Remarkable achievement: Hospital tower hits milestone

    premium_icon Remarkable achievement: Hospital tower hits milestone

    Health $232.5m hospital to meet the region's needs for the next 20 years

    Kimberley Kampers' new owners strive to be world's best

    premium_icon Kimberley Kampers' new owners strive to be world's best

    Business Business will continue manufacturing in Ballina

    RED ALERT: Warning issued algae at lake

    RED ALERT: Warning issued algae at lake

    Breaking Current advice is to avoid swimming at this time