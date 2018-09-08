Man shot and police appeal to public

POLICE APPEAL: If you know anything about the incident where an elderly man was shot in the leg at Tweed Heads on Saturday morning, police want to hear from you.

POLICE APPEAL: If you know anything about the incident where an elderly man was shot in the leg at Tweed Heads on Saturday morning, police want to hear from you. Contributed

AFTER a 76- year-old man was shot in leg when he entered his garage, police are appealing to public to help them solve the crime..

Police are hoping someone somewhere can help them with information after a man was shot in the state's north at Tweed Heads about 4.45am on Saturday.

The 76-year-old man entered the garage of his home on Piggabeen Rd at Tweed Heads West, after hearing noises.

The man opened the garage door and was shot in the leg by an unknown person, who then left the scene.

Police located the injured man, who was treated by paramedics before being taken to Gold Coast Hospital in a serious condition.

A 73-year-old woman, who was also home at the time, was not physically injured during the incident.

Detectives from Tweed/Byron Police District have established Strike Force Dural as investigations into the incident continue.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have dashcam or mobile phone footage and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.