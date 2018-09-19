Police appeal for info about 'dangerous' driver

Police have appealed for information after a car was driven dangerously in Wollongbar yesterday.

POLICE have appealed for information about a dangerous driving incident in Wollongbar.

Richmond Police District officers who may have witnessed a white Nissan Skyline sedan being driven in a dangerous manner about noon yesterday to contact them.

"It is believed this vehicle was driven along Plateau Drive before turning into Rifle Range Rd at a speed and manner dangerous to the public," police said in an online post.

"This vehicle travelled towards Sneaths Rd causing other road users to take evasive action."

Anyone who witnessed the vehicle driving in this manner has been urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 quoting Event No. E67326910.