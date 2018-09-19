Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have appealed for information after a car was driven dangerously in Wollongbar yesterday.
Police have appealed for information after a car was driven dangerously in Wollongbar yesterday. Trevor Veale
Crime

Police appeal for info about 'dangerous' driver

Liana Turner
by
19th Sep 2018 2:00 PM

POLICE have appealed for information about a dangerous driving incident in Wollongbar.

Richmond Police District officers who may have witnessed a white Nissan Skyline sedan being driven in a dangerous manner about noon yesterday to contact them.

"It is believed this vehicle was driven along Plateau Drive before turning into Rifle Range Rd at a speed and manner dangerous to the public," police said in an online post.

"This vehicle travelled towards Sneaths Rd causing other road users to take evasive action."

Anyone who witnessed the vehicle driving in this manner has been urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 quoting Event No. E67326910.

dangerous driver northern rivers crime richmond police district wollongbar
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    BREAKING: People evacuated from Lismore Base Hospital

    BREAKING: People evacuated from Lismore Base Hospital

    News A NUMBER of people have been evacuated from the building this afternoon.

    • 19th Sep 2018 1:50 PM
    Investigation continues after girl's tragic death

    Investigation continues after girl's tragic death

    News Car is being mechanically examined as police wait on test results

    Men accused of supplying drugs to prisoners face court

    premium_icon Men accused of supplying drugs to prisoners face court

    Crime An application was lodged to place one of the accused in custody

    Local Partners