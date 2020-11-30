Menu
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Kyle Currie, 17, reported missing from Byron Bay.
News

Police appeal for help to locate missing teen

Liana Boss
30th Nov 2020 2:25 PM

POLICE have appealed for public assistance to locate a 17-year-old missing from the Byron Bay area.

Kyle Currie has been reported missing from Byron Bay after having failed to attend prearranged appointments, Tweed Byron Police District said in a statement.

Police have begun investigations due to Kyle’s age and have called for help to locate him.

The missing person is described as being caucasian appearance, thin build, with brown hair.

Police hold concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Byron Bay Police Station on 02 66859499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Quote police report number E77601754.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or http://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

byron bay missing persons northern rivers tweed byron police district
