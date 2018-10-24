Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police need help to identify a motorbike captured in CCTV after a young boy was injured south of Brisbane yesterday.
Police need help to identify a motorbike captured in CCTV after a young boy was injured south of Brisbane yesterday.
Crime

Police need help to identify motorbike in child hit and run

by Chris Clarke
24th Oct 2018 4:17 PM

FOOTAGE of a motorbike rider could hold the key to finding out who struck a five-year-old boy and fled from the scene in Brisbane's south yesterday.

About 4.30pm the boy was crossing Juers St near Attunga St, at Kingston, when the rider of a red road bike struck the boy in front of his horrified 31-year-old mum, fracturing his leg and ankle.

Stills of CCTV footage around the time of the accident show a rider on a red bike driving along a road.

Police believe these could hold the key to solving the hit and run.

"Police are urging anyone who may recognise the motorbike shown in the images or have dash cam vision of the area at the time of the incident to come forward," a police statement said.

Do you recognise this motorbike? Report it to Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or online

brisbane editors picks motorbike police appeal southeast

Top Stories

    Tributes flow after death of 'community stalwart'

    Tributes flow after death of 'community stalwart'

    News LONG-time Lismore resident, Emily Betteridge, is being remembered and mourned by her community after she passed away today.

    • 24th Oct 2018 4:35 PM
    Glamorous estate agent’s world crumbles after fraud charges

    premium_icon Glamorous estate agent’s world crumbles after fraud charges

    Crime Her company collapsed in February owing millions

    'Bizarre and very cool': Rare cloud on its way up the coast

    'Bizarre and very cool': Rare cloud on its way up the coast

    Weather A rare cloud formation is expected to move up the coast

    • 24th Oct 2018 3:00 PM
    Opposition over plans for Alstonville water extraction plant

    premium_icon Opposition over plans for Alstonville water extraction plant

    Council News The plant would draw 100 million litres each year from the aquifer

    Local Partners