Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NSW Police have appealed for help to find Daniel Johnson, also known as 'John', who they say is wanted by virtue of an outstanding revocation of parole warrant.
NSW Police have appealed for help to find Daniel Johnson, also known as 'John', who they say is wanted by virtue of an outstanding revocation of parole warrant.
Crime

Police appeal for help to find wanted man

Liana Boss
17th Mar 2021 2:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have appealed for public help to find a wanted Northern NSW man.

“Daniel Johnson, also known as ‘John’, is wanted by virtue of an outstanding revocation of parole warrant,” NSW Police said in a statement.

“The 46-year-old is known to frequent the Grafton and Lismore areas.

“He is described as being of caucasian appearance, between 180cm to 190cm tall, with a muscular build and brown eyes.

“Anyone who knows of Daniel’s whereabouts is urged not to approach him but to call police immediately.”

Anyone with information about Mr Johnson’s location has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

northern rivers crime nsw police nsw wanted persons
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Final plans to transform ‘under-utilised’ area

        Premium Content REVEALED: Final plans to transform ‘under-utilised’ area

        Council News The plans are set to breathe new life into a long-neglected part of Byron Bay.

        Labradors, Kookaburras share skills at hockey clinic

        Premium Content Labradors, Kookaburras share skills at hockey clinic

        Sport Some of the region’s top hockey players have shared their skills

        COVID-19 VACCINE: First Northern NSW health workers get jab

        Premium Content COVID-19 VACCINE: First Northern NSW health workers get jab

        Health It marks the beginning of the vaccine's Northern Rivers rollout

        Oil spills wreak traffic havoc on major roads

        Premium Content Oil spills wreak traffic havoc on major roads

        News Sand was used along with other means to clear the roads