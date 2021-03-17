Police appeal for help to find wanted man

NSW Police have appealed for help to find Daniel Johnson, also known as 'John', who they say is wanted by virtue of an outstanding revocation of parole warrant.

NSW Police have appealed for help to find Daniel Johnson, also known as 'John', who they say is wanted by virtue of an outstanding revocation of parole warrant.

Police have appealed for public help to find a wanted Northern NSW man.

“Daniel Johnson, also known as ‘John’, is wanted by virtue of an outstanding revocation of parole warrant,” NSW Police said in a statement.

“The 46-year-old is known to frequent the Grafton and Lismore areas.

“He is described as being of caucasian appearance, between 180cm to 190cm tall, with a muscular build and brown eyes.

“Anyone who knows of Daniel’s whereabouts is urged not to approach him but to call police immediately.”

Anyone with information about Mr Johnson’s location has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.