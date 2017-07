Allen O'Brien, 35, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for several offences including firearm, traffic and assault.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to track down a man, 35, wanted for several offences including firearm, traffic and assault.

Allen O'Brien is known to frequent Goonellabah and Ballina, police said.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 160cm -165cm tall, 65kg-75kg, of a thin build, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of this man should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.