MISSING: Keith Wallace was last seen at an address on Marlin St at about 7am on Sunday September 9. Queensland Police Service
Police appeal for help finding 81yo man missing from Toolooa

Andrew Thorpe
by
10th Sep 2018 3:05 PM

POLICE are calling on the public to help find an 81-year-old man who was reported missing from Toolooa yesterday morning.

Keith Wallace was last seen at an address on Marlin Street at about 7am on Sunday September 9.

Police are concerned for his welfare as he has a medical condition.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 175cm tall and of a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a blue, button-up short sleeve shirt, cream cargo shorts and brown leather thongs.

Police believe he may be travelling in a silver Mitsubishi Lancer with Queensland registration 426 FTN.

Anyone who sees Keith is urged to contact police.

 

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or click here to use the online form which is available 24 hours a day.

You can report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

