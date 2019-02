Ballina resident Harold Percival, 29, is wanted by Richmond Police District in relation to an outstanding warrant.

POLICE are seeking help from the community to locate a man wanted over an outstanding warrant, who could be in Ballina or Lismore.

Ballina resident Harold Percival, 29, is wanted by Richmond Police District in relation to an outstanding warrant.

Mr Percival is also known to frequently visit the Lismore CBD.

If you see Mr Percival, call your local police or contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.