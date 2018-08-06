Menu
Police have called for information about a fail-to-stop crash.
Crime

Police appeal for help after fail-to-stop crash

6th Aug 2018 5:40 PM

POLICE have called for information about a crash in Mullumbimby.

Tweed Byron Police District officers are investigating a fail-to-stop incident which took place in Dalley St about 3.45pm last Thursday, August 2.

The vehicle involved was described as being a white early-model Toyota Prado 4WD with a black steel-type bull bar.

The driver was a male wearing a blue shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact Brunswick Heads or Mullumbimby Police on 02 6684 2144 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.

mullumbimby northern rivers crash tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

