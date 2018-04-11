Police appeal for CCTV after car stolen and burnt out

Alstonville police are investigating an incident where a car was stolen and burnt out overnight.

ALSTONVILLE police have urged residents to check any surveillance footage they have after an alleged car theft.

Police said a silver-coloured Kia with registration AC82XH was stolen from a Coral St, Alstonville address between 5.30pm and 11.50pm yesterday.

The car was later found burnt out about two kilometres away on Teven Rd, close to Greenie St.

Officers have asked anyone who may have CCTV of the incident or may have seen suspicious activity to contact Alstonville Police Station on 02 6628 0244 or Ballina Police Station on 02 6681 8699, quoting Reference number E68017131.