Priscilla Brooten was reported missing on December 9. Her friends and family have not heard from her since July.
Fears for woman missing for five months

by Sarah Matthews
20th Dec 2018 2:14 PM

A BRISBANE woman who has not been in contact with friends and family for five months is the subject of a police appeal. Officers don't believe her bank cards or mobile phone have been used in that time.

Bracken Ridge resident Priscilla Brooten, 46, has not contacted her family or friends since July. She was reported missing to police on December 9.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Service said it did not appear Ms Brooten had used her credit cards or mobile phone in the time she has been missing, and that police have been working to establish her movements.

Ms Brooten, a US citizen, was reported missing by friends in Redcliffe. The QPS spokesman said they did not know the reason for the delay between her July contact with loved ones and the December 9 report to police of her disappearance.

Police have since contacted her family in the US who confirmed they have not heard from her.

Ms Brooten is described as being Asian in appearance, 160cm tall with a slim build and with long hair.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen her or who may have any information on her whereabouts to contact them on 131 444.

