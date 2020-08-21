Menu
RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture: Mullumbimby Rural Fire Brigade
News

Police answer rumours linking fire and deceased woman

Cathy Adams
21st Aug 2020 10:30 AM
RUMOURS were running rife on social media about a link between a house fire at Mooball yesterday and a woman whose remains were found at Byron Bay last month.

RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture: Mullumbimby RFS
Fire completely destroyed a home on Tweed Valley Way at Mooball yesterday afternoon, despite the efforts of fire crews from Burringbar and Mullumbimby.

Soon after, social media claims surfaced about links to Thea Liddle, whose remains were found at Byron Bay during a search for the missing woman.

NSW Police however discounted the rumour.

"There is no link between the blaze and any ongoing investigations," a NSW Police spokesperson said.

They said the fire was not being treated as suspicious.

 

 

RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture Mullumbimby RFS
