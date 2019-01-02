Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police and WSH investigate a double electrocution at a Tablelands farm
Police and WSH investigate a double electrocution at a Tablelands farm
News

Mother, child electrocuted and killed at Qld farm

by Staff writers
2nd Jan 2019 12:14 PM

INVESTIGATIONS have been launched into a double electrocution involving a mother and daughter at a rural property on the Tablelands.

Police confirmed the tragic incident, involving a 39-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl, happened about 11am on New Year's Eve on a private farm on Eriksen Rd at Tumoulin.

"The initial advice is they were connecting a battery charger to a semi-trailer inside a shed," a police media spokesman said.

There was also some indication that a cable had been fixed from an electric fence to the semi-trailer, he said.

Both the mother and daughter were pronounced dead at the scene. It is understood that it happened at their property.

Workplace Health and Safety is investing the incident and police are preparing a report for the Coroner.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks electrocuted fnq

Top Stories

    Fire causes major damage to shed at North Coast property

    premium_icon Fire causes major damage to shed at North Coast property

    Breaking FIREFIGHTERS remain at the scene and are assisting Essential Energy with the clean up process.

    • 2nd Jan 2019 1:30 PM
    Boy, 6, rushed to hospital after being burnt by hot coolant

    Boy, 6, rushed to hospital after being burnt by hot coolant

    News The rescue helicopter was initially called to the scene in Byron Bay

    • 2nd Jan 2019 1:00 PM
    Long queue for this secret club in a laundromat

    premium_icon Long queue for this secret club in a laundromat

    Entertainment There was a very long queue at a new venue this year

    Local Partners