Police almost hit by drink driver

BALLINA police have narrowly avoided being hit by an intoxicated driver at Ballina.

Police allege that at 9.30pm on Friday night they were travelling in an easterly direction along Tamarind Drive Ballina, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

As they approached a roundabout a car travelling in a southerly direction entered a roundabout at high speed.

Police had to harshly brake to avoid a collision, snr const Henderson said.

Police stopped the vehicle soon after.

The driver, a 20-year-old Lennox Head woman, produced a current 'P' licence and provided a positive breath reading for alcohol.

She was taken to Ballina police station where she produced a positive breath analysis.

She was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for Special Range PCA and will appear at Ballina Local Court later this week.