Crime

Police allege hooning led to Coast crash

Stuart Cumming
by
23rd Jul 2018 5:00 AM
Subscriber only

A 40-YEAR-OLD man is due to face court this week charged with dangerous driving for what police will allege was hooning behaviour.

An investigation by the Sunshine Coast Forensic Crash Unit led to the Buddina man being charged over a March 30 crash in Buderim.

Police will allege the man was drifting in his car in the lead-up to a crash with a parked ute on Mooloolaba Rd about 10pm.

The impact resulted in only minor injuries.

Police charged him on June 24 with dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving a vehicle not in a safe condition and making unapproved modifications.

The man is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

