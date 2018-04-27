Bikie justice for Wolf over child porn

ONE of the most feared bikies in Australia has been charged with possessing child pornography - setting the stage for bloody retribution by gang members and a power struggle at the very top of the notorious Lone Wolf outlaw motorcycle gang.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal ex-Turkish soldier Erkan "The Wolf" Keskin was arrested outside his Millers Point apartment shortly before 10am yesterday morning by detectives investigating the 2016 murder of drug dealer Mehmet Yilmaz.

It's understood police will allege they found 12 images classified as child pornography on Keskin's computer.

Lone Wolf bikie Erkan Keskin is seen outside of a western Sydney home in July of 2015, heavily intoxicated. Keskin was armed and entirely naked when he broke into the home.

The computer was seized on August 31 last year from a Millers Point home during the investigation into the death of 29-year-old Yilmaz. ­Keskin has not been charged with the murder.

The pornographic material was discovered during a forensic examination by police of the computer's files and Keskin was charged with one count of possessing child abuse material.

"In his world, this is the worst charge that anyone could face," a senior police officer told The Daily Telegraph.

Police arrest Keskin during the “Naked Bikie” incident.

Paramedics aid Keskin after his 2015 escapade.

Outlaw bikie gangs believe they are a law unto themselves and adhere to rules including a strict code of silence to outsiders, according to a dossier of police intelligence ­revealed by the Telegraph earlier this month.

Club bosses decide when rules are broken, and how transgressors are punished - often with violence, sometimes deadly and with no regard for innocent until proven guilty.

Keskin did not apply for bail when the matter went briefly before Magistrate Robert Williams at Central Local Court yesterday.

Sydney criminal lawyer Stephen Zahr (left) is representing accused Lone Wolf bikie president Erkan Keskin.

He was formally refused bail and is due to reappear today. Keskin's lawyer, Stephen Zahr, indicated he would apply for his client to be released at today's hearing.

The detectives who arrested Keskin belong to Strike Force Estop, which was formed to investigate the shooting murder of Yilmaz at St Marys on September 9, 2016.

They described the man arrested as a "high-ranking member of the Lone Wolf outlaw motorcycle gang".

Keskin got the nickname the "Naked Bikie'' after he was caught on video in 2015 running around Sydney's western suburbs naked carrying a pistol.

He also gained a media profile when he rented a $10,000-a-week Double Bay mansion - though he moved into the city soon after it was made public.

Police say "The Wolf'' is still a major figure in the Lone Wolf ­outlaw bikie club. He has previously held the positions of ­national president and national sergeant of arms.