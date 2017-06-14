Police advise hanging up on phone scammers

POLICE are advising residents to be aware of potential phone scammers pretending to be from the Australian Tax Office or Telstra.

Multiple reports from people have been made to police after receiving phone calls from someone claiming to represent of either the Australian Taxation Office or Telstra who tell them they have an outstanding bill or debt, before instructing them to purchase gift cards.

The details of the gift cards are then provided to the caller as payment for the outstanding bill.

Police are warning members of the public to be wary of any requests for payment made over the phone and are urging them not to transfer any money or provide sensitive information to people over the phone.

Community members are reminded the ATO will never:

threaten you with immediate arrest

ask you to pay money to receive a refund or payment from us

ask you to pay a debt via iTunes vouchers, or pre-paid credit card or store gift cards

ask you to provide personal information, such as your tax file number (TFN) or credit card number, via email or SMS

ask you to pay money into a personal bank account

direct you to download files from the internet, or open attachments in unsolicited emails.

Furthermore, the following advice on how to protect yourself is provided by SCAMWATCH

Protect yourself

If you receive a phone call out of the blue from someone claiming to be a representative of Telstra and their call relates to a problem with your internet connection, just hang up.

If you have doubts about the identity of any caller who claims to represent a business, organisation or government department, contact the body directly. Don't rely on contact details provided by the person - find them through an independent source such as a phone book or online search.

Remember that you can still receive scam calls even if you have a private number or have listed your number on the Australian Government's Do Not Call Register as scammers can obtain your number fraudulently or from anywhere it has been publicly listed such as in a phone book.

Don't let scammers press your buttons - scammers use detailed scripts to convince you that they're the real deal and create a high pressure situation to make a decision on the spot.

Always keep your computer security up to date with anti-virus and anti-spyware software, and a good firewall. Only buy computer and anti-virus software from a reputable source.

Never give your personal, credit card or online account details over the phone unless you made the call and the phone number came from a trusted source.

Never give a stranger remote access to your computer, even if they claim to be from a reputable business.

If you think your computer's security has been compromised, use your security software to run a virus check. If you still have doubts, contact your anti-virus software provider or a computer specialist.

If you think you have provided your account details to a scammer, contact your bank or financial institution immediately.

Report scammers