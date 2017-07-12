Police accused of 'being hamstrung by procedure' as plateau crime rises

Calls for police have amplified as crime rises around Alstonville plateau

POLICE have been accused of being 'hamstrung by procedure' by a Ballina Shire councillor as anxieties heighten about rising crime within the Alstonville plateau community.

Councillor Eoin Johnston said "there's no shortage of fear and loathing" around the community about the escalation of crimes such as vandalism, arson and break and enters.

He said the plateau has waited for a permanent officer to return to the Alstonville station for about three years.

But the wait continues despite crime manager Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay's assurance two new officers would be deployed "in the near future" in February.

NSW Police spokeswoman said the officers were on leave but Cr Johnston said replacements need to be considered to temporarily cover the region .

The spokeswoman offered Ballina Police Station as a suitable solution "only 10 minutes away" with officers conducting "regular patrols" around the area.

"Ballina routinely covers the Alstonville/Wollongbar plateau when the Alstonville officers are not on duty," she said.

Cr Johnston police had done "a terrific job in filling the gap but they certainly don't get there in 10 minutes".

"In my view, the 10 minute access to a policeman is no sub for having informed, on the ground, gaining intelligence and conducting surveillance of the area all the time," he said.

Alstonville Newsagency owner, Ray Smith who said his staff work around the clock, claimed he "could count on one hand" the number of times police patrolled the troubled plateau.

"It's showing a complete disregard for this area," Mr Smith said.

Mr Smith aired concerns criminal behaviour had "already escalated" in the area and cited what he alleged was a youth throwing a rock through a car windscreen.

Long time resident, Marilyn Perkins echoed Mr Smith's concerns and said the plateau's population growth over the years warranted permanent police. Census data revealed Alstonville alone had grown by 20% since 2001.

Cr Johnston questioned if it would take more serious crimes to trigger more police on the ground.

"We have to beef up our crime rate so we can get police on the ground to make the community safe, that's no way to travel," he said.



President of the Alstonville Wollongbar Chamber of Commerce, Richard Lutze said the business community were "disappointed" a new officer hadn't yet been reinstated.

Mr Lutze said the "biggest problem" around the plateau was a growing community perception that police weren't responsive to petty crimes.



He was concerned that perception may have led to a decline in reporting minor crimes across the plateau.



But he was confident the return of a permanent police officer would quash that perception.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said a taskforce was established to help the force better serve its communities.

It included moving a number of police positions from metropolitan to regional areas, but details were being determined.