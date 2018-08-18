Polemic might chase country cups

WHEN Polemic won second-up at Lismore on Tuesday, the five-year-old son of Street Cry showed there might be some cup races in store.

Races such as the $38,000 Riverview Hotel Murwillumbah Cup (1530m) next Friday, for instance, could be part of a northern NSW Cup sweep.

There are plenty coming up.

The rich Clarence River Jockey Club July Carnival at Grafton was completed about a month ago.

Tomorrow there's the $80,000 Taree Cup (2000m) followed by the Tweed River Jockey Club's showpiece event.

More than $180,000 in prizemoney will be distributed at the eight-race Murwillumbah Cup meeting, with nominations to close at 11am on Monday.

Following that there is the $40,000 Moree Cup (1400m) on Sunday, September 2; the $65,000 Ballina Cup (1600m) on Thursday, September 6; and the $60,000 Lismore Cup (2100m) on Thursday, September 20.

There is also the $30,000 Rousillon Showcase Hcp (1516m) on Lismore Cup day.

They are nice races and might just suit a horse like Polemic.

Trained at Ballina by Stephen Lee, the gelding has had three wins in 19 starts.

He resumed from a spell with a third on the Gold Coast on August 4 then followed up with the impressive win in the Benchmark 66 Hcp (1516m) at Lismore.

"I think we might have some fun with this fella,” Lee said after the race on Tuesday.

"He found the line well.”

Originally set for the Country Championships, he's still a Class 3 horse but now might also chase some of the country cups.

While he had a tough run he still hit the line strongly, suggesting 2000m might be a chance for him.

Being versatile and able to compete over 1600m and 2000m brings him into line for a number of races such as the Murwillumbah, Ballina and Lismore cups.