Crime

PolAir called in for dramatic Brisbane CBD police chase

by ELISE WILLIAMS
7th Jan 2020 3:44 PM
ONE person remains on the run following a dramatic and extensive police chase through Brisbane yesterday.

According to police, four offenders were travelling in a stolen car through Cannon Hill, in the city's east, when police spotted the vehicle and made attempts to pull it over around 1.30pm.

The driver of the stolen vehicle ignored police orders before speeding off in the direction of the city, crashing the car in Woolloongabba.

Police were able to arrest three of the four culprits as they attempted to flee from the scene. 

The fourth person ran to a nearby business, believed to be a mechanic, where they stole a second vehicle and drove off.

Multiple police cars pursued the stolen car in a dramatic chase across the Story Bridge, with PolAir tracking the car's whereabouts from the sky. 

The police pursuit was called off due to worries around public safety, as the car drove erratically in the direction of the Brisbane's busy CBD. 

The second stolen vehicle was located a short time afterwards in Hawthorne, however the offender is still on the run.

