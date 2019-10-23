Driver of alleged stolen car crashes into cops then runs

UPDATE 7.05PM: One person is on the run after police chased an alleged stolen car in Murwillumbah today.

A police operation is currently underway in Commisioners Creek, Doon Doon, south of Murwillumbah.

A NSW Police Spokesperson said officers from Tweed-Byron Police District observed an alleged stolen silver Subaru Liberty on Kyogle Rd, Bray Park and activated their warning lights, at around 1pm.

A pursuit was initiated before the vehicle was abandoned and the driver fled on foot.

A short time later, police observed an alleged stolen silver Hyundai i20 and initiated a pursuit.

The pursuit continued out of the Murwillumbah area and along Commissioner's Creek Road, Doon Doon, before the Hyundai and the highway patrol vehicle collided. The driver fled the scene on foot.

A senior constable has been taken to Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment.

Investigations are continuing.

Original story: PolAir and a dog squad have been deployed in Murwillumbah following what is understood to be a stolen car being found.

A police operation began this afternoon, with a perimeter being establish.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said the operation was still ongoing.

More to come.