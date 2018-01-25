Pokies to be removed from iconic pub 'as soon as possible'

THE new owners of Byron Bay's iconic Beach Hotel have announced plans to remove poker machines "as soon as practicably possible”.

The pub was sold to IIG for $70 million in September last year.

Settlement is due to take place at the end of next month, and the investment group said they would start work straight away to transform the hotel.

In an interview with Pro Bono News, the head of funds management for real estate at IIG, Darren Brusnahan said the company would prioritise removing gaming facilities from the venue to demonstrate that a successful hotel can be run without gambling revenue.

"We thought that Byron Bay was a great location, as one of Australia's leading communities around the environment and sustainability. And with the asset itself, we saw that there was some initiatives that could be done instantly to prove that there are more sustainable ways to run a hotel,” Mr Brusnahan told Pro Bono News.

"There are currently 15 poker machines on the site and we will have those removed as soon as practicably possible after settlement at the end of February.

"And the funds through the sale of those poker machines will be re-invested into other initiatives which include upgrades to the accommodation rooms.

"There's no doubt that in the precinct and in the community, gambling is a significant social problem. And talking to the community and parts of Byron Council, they are fully behind the initiative.”

The news comes in the same week that the Greens released data they purchased from the Independent Liquor and Haming Authority, which showed NSW poker machine turnover had increased $11.4 billion since 2013-14.

Greens MP and Gambling Harm spokesman, Justin Field, said the Ballina community lost $19 million over the past year, or $375,866 a week, on pokies.

"The new figures purchased from the government by the Greens show the extent of harm caused by poker machines in the community,” he said.

"The government must remove dangerous features of poker machines, introduce $1 maximum bets and cap the losses that the community faces from these addictive machines.”