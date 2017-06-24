22°
'Poke' the latest food trend to hit the Northern Rivers

Alina Rylko
| 24th Jun 2017 5:37 PM Updated: 6:07 PM
Finn Poke restaurant opened in Byron bay last week.
Finn Poke restaurant opened in Byron bay last week.

IT'S pronounced 'poh-kee' not 'poke' and promises to be "next iconic cuisine" to flood your Instagram feed.

Opening last week in Byron Bay, Finn Poké is the first NSW eatery dedicated entirely to "Poké bowls", which combine Hawaiian-style diced raw fish with other sushi ingredients.

The colourful dishes which took off in California will be served up at Fletcher St from a menu featuring Northern Rivers produce, hand-picked by Finn Poké executive chef Charles Olalia.

The American chef with Michelin-star credentials was tasked with bringing the Poké bowl trend to Australia reflecting Bryon Bay's "chilled vibe and relaxed lifestyle".

Executive chef Charles Olalia.
Executive chef Charles Olalia.

"Byron Bay's ethos of fresh food, sourced locally is the backbone of Finn Poké, which aims to satisfy both the health and environmentally conscious crowds," Mr Olalia said.

"I love exploring the fresh, organic flavours of Byron Bay, learning about the fruits and vegetables that are abundant in the region, and applying my knowledge of flavour profiles to enhance these ingredients."

After training local chefs on how to prepare the "perfect Poké" Mr Olalia will return to LA to run other restaurants.

International restaurateur Jem Jacinto, whose portfolio includes the Fig and Olive group, will leave the restaurant's running to co-owner Joelle Boehnert - his Gold Coast-based sister.

"(They) will be our boots on the ground in Byron Bay," Mr Olalia said.

Finn Poke on Fletcher St, Byron Bay.
Finn Poke on Fletcher St, Byron Bay.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay finn poke michelin star northern rivers lifestyle raw food restaurant

