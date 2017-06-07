Poke bowls: the new food trend coming to Byron

Pronounced poh-kay, the Hawaiian word translates to 'diced' - referring to the cubed raw fish, which is combined with vegetables and ingredients and flavours such as rice, soy and sesame.

A NEW unique food concept is hitting the streets of Byron Bay, and aims to satisfy both the health and environmentally conscious crowds.

Offering a fresh take on a Hawaiian staple, Finn Poké will become Northern New South Wales' first restaurant dedicated to the 'poké bowl' when it opens on Fletcher Street on June 17.

A celebrated Californian chef and international restaurateur have teamed up with local foodies to launch the new dining concept that curates a colourful collection of fresh ingredients.

The poké bowl has a loyal following of fans which has seen the raw food phenomenon ride a wave of success across the United States before landing on Australian shores.

Pronounced poh-kay, the Hawaiian word translates to 'diced' - referring to the cubed raw fish, which is combined with vegetables and ingredients and flavours such as rice, soy and sesame.

Finn Poké is Los Angeles food royalty, Charles Olalia's collaboration with Jem Jacinto, who hails from a family of hospitality hotshots with a portfolio that spans from America to Asia.

Mr Olalia said Mr Jacinto wanted to bring the "cool, clean flavours of California to the fresh, organic produce of Byron Bay”.

"While the basic menu was designed in LA, I waited until I visited the Byron region and sampled the local produce to finalise our offering.

"I love exploring the fresh, organic flavours of Byron Bay, learning about the fruits and vegetables that are abundant in the region, and applying my knowledge of flavour profiles to enhance these ingredients,” Mr Olalia said.

Olalia is training local chefs to create the perfect poké before returning to LA.

Mr Jacinto, who lived on the Gold Coast before moving to LA, said he thinks the concept will take off in Australia after experiencing poké bowls take off in California and across the US.

"Byron Bay's ethos of 'fresh food, sourced locally' is the backbone of Finn Poké, which aims to satisfy both the health and environmentally conscious crowds,” Mr Jacinto said.

"Finn Poké's focus on affordability using quality ingredients means we strike a balance between fast, casual and fine dining,” he said.

Guests will have the choice of dining in the contemporary restaurant in town or enjoying their bowls takeaway with their toes in the sand.