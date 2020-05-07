Poisoning suspicion over latest Aussie death in Bali

The body of Australian Kevin James Nunn is taken from his home in Bali. Picture: Supplied

An Australian man has died in Bali of suspected poisoning.

Former Kalgoorlie miner Kevin James Nunn died on Wednesday in his Denpasar home.

It is the second reported death of an Australian in Bali this week and the third in a month.

According to Denpasar's chief of police, Jansen Avitus Panjaitan, Nunn started his day at 8.30am when he woke up and drank a coffee at his desk.

"At about around 8.00am the victim drank (a can of) Schweppes soft drink and started walking around the house. At 9.00am the victim told his wife Arianti that (he) felt sick on his chest, and around 10.00 the victim entered his room to lay down," Mr Panjaitan said.

Nunn, who celebrated his 68th birthday in Bali last month, then took malaria medication which his wife bought from a nearby chemist where she consulted a doctor.

Mrs Nunn gave her husband Bear Brand milk - a form of sweet condensed local milk in a can - which made Nunn vomit. It is understood that he drank whiskey and Coca-Cola the night before.

The Australian, who has lived in Bali for five years, then fell asleep at about 11.30am, according to police.

"The wife then contacted ambulance and when the COVID Task Force arrived they found the man had died. There are indications that the victim was poisoned," Mr

Panjaitan said. Nunn's body was taken to the Sanglah Hospital in Denpasar, where rapid testing for COVID-19 returned a negative result.

"We are still waiting the forensic examination results and we still try to get the approval from the family (in Australia) to do the autopsy," Mr Panjaitan said.

According to Mrs Nunn, 29, the couple returned to Bali on March 14 after a recent holiday in Australia.

Aussie expats in Bali are often spotted obsessively wiping the tops of cans and bottles to avoid the rat urine-borne disease leptospirosis, which can be found on can and bottles worldwide.

The body of another Australian, Christopher Steven Tolley, 48, from Bankstown was discovered by house keeping staff at the Fave Hotel in the holiday island's famous tourist hotspot of Seminyak.

And 31-year old Perth man, Rhodri Lloyd Thomas, was found dead in the pool of the stylish villa where he was living with his girlfriend in Bali's trendy beach side area of Canggu on April 9. About 40 Australians die in Bali each year.

