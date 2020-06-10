POINTY END: Racing for the premierships

Murwillumbah Horse trainer Matthew Dunn is leading the race for the Northern RIVERS rACING assoication training premiership for 2019-20 Photo: Scott Powick

AS THE flat racing season gallops towards the pointy end, the latest unofficial and compiled list of contenders has been produced by Geoff Newling after Monday, June 8 meeting at Ballina.

The premiership based around clubs in the region including Ballina, Lismore, Grafton and Murwillumbah and will in annouced in July at the end of the season.

Trainers

46: Matthew Dunn.

18: Toby & Trent Edmonds, Kris Lees.

17: Stephen Lee.

15: Dwayne Schmidt.

14: Ethan Ensby.

13: John Shelton.

11: Daniel Bowen, Brett Dodson.

10: Paul Smith.

9: Brett Bellamy, Terry McCarthy.

8: Michael Costa, Allan Kehoe.

7: David Campbell, Andrew Parramore.

6: Owen Glue.

5: Stephen Bennett, Maryann Brosnan, Leo Clapham, Warren Gavenlock, Bryan & Daniel Guy, Joanne Hardy, Mick O’Neill.

4: Scott Cumming, Greg Howells, Chris Munce, Sharon Pepper, Steven Phelps, Colt Prosser, Jason Reilly, Alan Ryan, Aiden St Vincent.

3: Ben Ahrens, Fleur Blanch, Brett Cavanough, Shane Everson, Donna Grisedale, Sean Hendry, Jim Jarvis, Les Kelly, Graham Payne, Barry Ratcliff, Ben Robinson, Andrew Sawden, Daniel & Rocky Simonetta, Amy Usher, Chris Waller, Marcus Wilson.

2: Robert Agnew, Stewart Campbell, Tom Cowan, Neil Creighton, Gary Doughty, Peter Evans, Todd Fletcher, Neil Godbolt, Darren Graham, Jenny Graham, Lindsay Hatch, Tom Higgins, Bruce Hill, Chris Manson, Brad Munro, Tony Newing, Steve O’Dea, Glen Petersen, Robert Pilling, Kevin Randall, Jennifer Smith, John Sprague, Ross Stitt, Wayne Sutton, Sally Taylor, Daniel Want, Reginald Wilkes.

1: Lauren Abbott, Brenton Andrew, Peter Ball, Alan Boyd, Neville Boyle, Cathy Chapman, Peter Cheers, Daiki Chujo, Jane Clement, Ian Cook, Greg Cornish, Leon Cross, Margaret De Gonneville, Hilary Dew, Frank Dichiera, Larry Fairhall, David Fletcher, Desleigh Forster, Joe Gleeson, Tony Green, Carolyn Halliday, Trevor Hardy, Billy Healey, Robert Heathcote, Jim Herriot, Greg Hickman, Julie Hodder, Jay Hopkins, Vince Jones, Melissa Kelly, Robert Knight, Greg Kilner, Ken Lantry, Wayne Lawson, Selina Leef, Jim Louizos, Max McGaw, Brenden Mackay, Craig Martin, Bob Milligan, Cody Morgan, Gary Nielsen, Harold Norman, Edward O’Rourke, Wayne Oakenfull, Stirling Osland, Troy Pascoe, Helen Page, David Pfieffer, Leon Phillips, Bill Pholi, Tom Pratt, Julie Pratten, Patrick Randall, Stephen Randall, Laurie Richardson, Paul Richardson, Matthew Robinson, Cathleen Rode, Nathaniel Scott, Lisa Sheppard, John Smerdon, Keith Smith, Robert Smith, Shane Smith, Peter Stanley, Mark Stewart, Jon Walk, Trevor Whittington, Tess Wilkes, Alicia Willick.

Jockeys

45: Matthew McGuren.

27: Belinda Hodder.

26: Ben Looker.

25: Ray Spokes.

19: Andrew Mallyon.

17: Robbie Fradd.

16: Luke Rolls.

15: Jon Grisedale, Matthew Paget.

14: Anthony Allen.

13: Matt Bennett.

12: Brooke Stower.

11: Jake Bayliss.

10: Ryan Maloney.

7: Tegan Harrison, Kirk Matheson.

6: Matt McGillivray, Kasie Stanley, Stephen Traecey, Jodi Worley.

5: Laura Cheshire, Ryan Plumb, Ron Stewart.

4: Aaron Bullock, Rachael Murray, Les Tilley.

3: Andrew Gibbons, Peter Graham, Jeff Penza, Jason Taylor, Jasen Watkins.

2: Michael Cahill, Allan Chau, Luke Dittman, Jeff Kehoe, Andrew Spinks, Brad Stewart, Oisin Orr, Nozi Tomizawa, Jarrod Woodhouse.

1: Robert Agnew, Brooke Ainsworth, Glenn Boss, Hugh Bowman, Glen Colless, Tennille Gray, Daniel Griffin, Jag Guthman-Chester, Michael Heagney, Micheal Hellyer, Rory Hutchings, Adam Hyeronimus, Serg Lisnyy, Chris O’Brien, Boris Thornton.

Apprentices

19: Leah Kilner.

16: Emily Atkinson.

14: Noriyuki Masuda.

6: Kyle Wilson-Taylor.

4: Yvette Lewis, Isabella Rabjones, Minehiko Shimodaira, Mikayla Weir, Qin Yong.

3: Jayden Barrie.

2: Jag Guthman-Chester, Justin Huxtable, Olivia Pickering, Stephanie Thornton.

1: Sam Clenton, Jenny Duggan, Jacob Golden, Emma MacPherson, Georgina McDonnell, Sheriden Tomlinson, Madeleine Wishart.