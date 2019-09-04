Why this Ballina man has written a poem about September 22

POETIC PROMOTION: Ballina Lion, George Young, has put a poetic piece together to promote the Ballina Lions Club's annual fun run.

MEDIA organisations get plenty of emails promoting events around the region and beyond -- but not so many which are written in poetic form.

Ballina Lion, George Young, has written a poem to get people on board with the club's 14th annual fun run, which will be held in Ballina on September 22.

George has been a prolific poetry writer over the years, so we'll hand it over to him.

It's titled 22nd September, a date you should remember:

"A great event for everyone,

Be seen, at Ballina Lions 14th Fun Run,

Beat Diabetes, in a healthy way,

Get some exercise you need each day,

In September, Spring weather's great,

Run it with friends; you may even lose some weight,

Helping others, who are in need,

A noble contribution it is indeed,

Feel good, for what you have done,

Being respected, by everyone,

So, improve your health, help others too,

Challenge your friends to accompany you,

Change your life, and show the mob,

You're having fun, it's a simple job,

If you don't want to compete, it's true,

Lions have plenty of work for you,

Contact Peter, it's not too late,

Volunteer your time and feel real great,

Call 0412 373 722,

And he will surely welcome you."

(By George Young, August 31, 2019)

The fun run/walk will start and end at Ballina's Missingham Park, with 5km and 10km distances on offer.

You can check out the Ballina Lions Club's website ballinalions.com for more information on the event.