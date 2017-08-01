20°
News

Poetic justice to be served for 2017 Poetry World Cup

1st Aug 2017 1:38 PM
FUN: Ruth and randy Nielsen at the 2016 Nimbin Poetry World Cup.
FUN: Ruth and randy Nielsen at the 2016 Nimbin Poetry World Cup. Sophie Moeller

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE 15th Nimbin Performance Poetry World Cup will be held in the first weekend of September.

The winning poet will receive a $2000 prize, while runners-up will share a $3000 prize, with further prizes for the winner of the People's Choice Award, among others.

Each poet will have eight minutes to perform one or more poems.

There will be different judges scoring each heat, the semis and the final.

One of the judges at the final will be the winner of the Nimbin Performance Poetry World Cup in 2016, poet Robin Archbold.

Poets will be judged on the poem, performance skills, audience reaction and how close they are to eight minutes.

  • The Poem: It can be about anything, in any style or form. Poets can perform one or more poems. They can recite, slam, rap, free verse, folk, sonnets, haikus, rimas, monologues or poetic tale for eight minutes.
  • The Performance: Reading is allowed but this is performance poetry, so does not score as well as someone who knows their piece by heart.

Over the years there have been amazing props, acrobatic choreography, outrageous costumes, thespian presentations, poets stage diving, interacting with audiences and one poet even did her piece standing on the judges' table.

Normal poets, in normal clothes, doing normal things still win, however, by knowing their piece, presenting it well and most importantly, taking the audience somewhere poetic for eight minutes.

  • The Audience: The audience is comprised of poets, poetry fans and members of the public who walk in.

Audience reactions of course vary with the poet and how they make them laugh, cry or sit in stunned silence, among others, so the actual reaction during a poem is a hard one for judges; but full points usually go to a poet who gets a standing ovation.

  • Time: Eight minutes is the time designed to test poet's endurance and keep the weekend running efficiently. The difference between 1st and 2nd place last year was seven seconds, so it is important poets get as close as they can to eight minutes.

The weekend of poetry costs a donation entry price for audiences during the heats on Saturday and semi-finals on Sunday.

Entry to the finals on Sunday night is $15.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  nimbin nimbin poetry world cup northern rivers entertainment poetry whatson

Glider pilot's crash landing at show resulted in break

Glider pilot's crash landing at show resulted in break

AVIATION stunt show crash lands a pilot in hospital with broken vertebrae.

Lane boys' sentence 'stupidity on steroids'

Cannabis.

MP thinks we should be taxing them instead

Teen actor stars in two films based on Stephen King books

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Nicholas Hamilton stars in The Dark Towers and It

Grandmother donated 'the gift of life' after years on dialysis

Tweed Hospital Intensive Care Unit lead Dr Mike Lindley-Jones with kidney transplant recipient Susi Daunton, of Stokers Siding.

"You know someone has had to give up their life”.

Local Partners

New fire station in sight for Kyogle

KYOGLE Council have started site preparations for the new fire brigade station in its new central location.

Fixated on a good quality beer

Fixation Brewery was awarded the Champion Brewery - Medium at the Independent Brewers Association Awards on Thursday July 29.

A new local brewery recognised for its delicious IPA beer

Events that will get people talking at Byron Writers Festival

EARLY BIRDS: Byron Writers Festival operations manager Sarah Mah, Deputy Chair Adam van Kempen, Director Edwina Johnson and Marketing and Communications Manager Anika Ebner.

From rock stars to scientists

Young creatives get on-set experience

EXPERIENCE: Simon Scotti, Rhys Hicks, Morgan Beresford, Byron Grieves Handley, Billi-Hunter Drury, Clementine Bourke, Emily Page, Tim Eddy and Harry O'Meara have been selected to work on the ABC drama series Deadlock, which begins filming in the region in August.

Selected to work on new ABC drama series Deadlock

Tex on his memoir: 'I was reluctant'

The cover artwork of Tex Perkins' memoir Tex.

He said the money offered was so good, "I started to reconsider”

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

IF you’ve been watching Channel 9 over the past few weeks, chances are you’ve seen ads announcing the small-screen return of beloved Aussie comedy Kath &...

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

Russell Crowe in a scene from the movie Romper Stomper.

CLASSIC Aussie film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel.

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

May the nudes be ever in your favour.

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight.

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,750,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Superb Clarkes Beach Location

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 From $690,000 to...

Unit 1 - $980,000 - $1,050,000 Unit 2 - $800,000 - $880,000 Unit 3 - $690,000 - $760,000 Unit 4 - $1,050,000 - $1,150,000 Only a 450 metre walk until you hit the...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $950,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Perfect Investment Or First Home

2/23 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 Contact Agent

This free-standing home represents a great opportunity to enter the Byron Bay market for investors and owner occupiers alike. Perfectly located a 10-minute bike...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $2,950,000 ...

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 $680,000 to...

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

Timber Slab Factory - Freehold

1635 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 2 1 2 Contact Agent

Iconic Mullumbimby business with separate residence on 1.13 hectares of land. Site of historic Livingstone's Crossing, original dairy and bails. Unlimited...

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 Contact Agent

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with guest accommodation is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town centre...

Ultra-Modern Designer Home in Town

House 3,16 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,280,000 to...

This superb solar passive home is the epitome of the sub-tropical North Coast lifestyle. Set in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to town and...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction